12 firefighters injured by explosion at fireworks storage facility

Provided by New Mexico State Police
Chaves County- On Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at approximately 12:15 p.m., the New Mexico State Police was dispatched to the Roswell Industrial Air Center in Roswell, New Mexico in reference to a large explosion.
New Mexico State Police learned that the Roswell Fire Department was packaging fireworks for the upcoming 4th of July community display when the explosion occurred. There were 12 firefighters inside the building when the explosion occurred. Two Firefighters were air-lifted to a trauma center for life threatening injuries. Ten firefighters were treated on scene for minor injuries.
Roswell Fire Department, Roswell Police Department, FBI, and ATF are assisting New Mexico State Police. State Fire Marshal is in route to the scene.
The cause of fire is still under investigation. New Mexico State Police is asking the public to avoid the area. To protect the privacy of victims and their families the names of the hospitals treating the injured will not be released by State Police. No other information is available at this time.