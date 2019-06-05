Gov. Abbott to Texas plumbers: “We’ve Got This.”

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Greg Abbott delivered a response to Texas plumbers who are upset at the possible closure of the Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners.
The Board regulates the licensing of plumbers in the state. A bill that would’ve extended the operations of the board failed to pass before the regular legislative session ended on May 27.
State lawmakers failed to continue the board through what is known as the “sunset process” which now means the regulatory board is set to dissolve in September of this year.
In a tweet from Gov. Abbott on Tuesday, Abbott says the legislature has left him methods of extending the State Board of Plumbing Examiners, without the need for a special session from legislature.
No specification has been made as to what the Governor could do in this situation.
At the bill signing on Tuesday, Abbott said his office was “exploring all possible options." He declined to go into further detail but told reporters, “we will let you know later.”
Texas Plumbers have been calling for a special session since the Bill extending the Board failed to pass. They planned to hold a rally in the State Capitol on June 14.
