High Noon concerts kick off Wednesday, continue through August
Lubbock County will host its High Noon Concerts on Wednesdays from June 5 to Aug. 7.
By KCBD Staff | June 5, 2019 at 10:38 AM CDT - Updated June 5 at 10:40 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The High Noon Concert Series will take place at noon from June 5 to Aug. 7, hosted every Wednesday around the Lubbock County Courthouse Gazebo, at 904 Broadway.

Attendance is free and open to the public.

Vendors such as Chilly Lily’s, J&D BBQ, Red’s Fruit Cups and others will be out at the event selling food and drinks. There will also be two $25 cash drawings each week that are free to enter.

This year’s performers and their performance dates are listed below:

  • June 5: Junior Vasquez, singer/songwriter
  • June 12: Amber Pennington and Johannes Bjerregaard, country/pop/etc.
  • June 19: Mark Gillham, lite rock/country
  • June 26: Caldwell Kids, various acts
  • July 10: Mariachi Mi Tierra, mariachi
  • July 17: Kenny Maines, singer/songwriter
  • July 24: D.G. Flewellyn/ singer songwriter
  • July 31: Dustin and Kristi Garrett, country/oldies
  • Aug. 7: Jordan Robert Kirk, country

