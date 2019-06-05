High Noon concerts kick off Wednesday, continue through August

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The High Noon Concert Series will take place at noon from June 5 to Aug. 7, hosted every Wednesday around the Lubbock County Courthouse Gazebo, at 904 Broadway.
Attendance is free and open to the public.
Vendors such as Chilly Lily’s, J&D BBQ, Red’s Fruit Cups and others will be out at the event selling food and drinks. There will also be two $25 cash drawings each week that are free to enter.
This year’s performers and their performance dates are listed below:
- June 5: Junior Vasquez, singer/songwriter
- June 12: Amber Pennington and Johannes Bjerregaard, country/pop/etc.
- June 19: Mark Gillham, lite rock/country
- June 26: Caldwell Kids, various acts
- July 10: Mariachi Mi Tierra, mariachi
- July 17: Kenny Maines, singer/songwriter
- July 24: D.G. Flewellyn/ singer songwriter
- July 31: Dustin and Kristi Garrett, country/oldies
- Aug. 7: Jordan Robert Kirk, country
