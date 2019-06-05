KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Mia

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Mia, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Mia is a 3-year-old boxer mix who weighs about 30 pounds.
She enjoys the small things like cuddles and some ice cream.
Adoption fees for Mia on Wednesday, June 5, have been waved.
More general pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. at 3323 South-East Loop 289.
