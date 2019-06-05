Lubbock HS graduate receives inaugural Team of Distinction recognition

Provided by Lubbock ISD
Lubbock High School graduate Carson Freimuth was announced today as one of the 81 members of the inaugural 2019 National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame (NFF) Team of Distinction.
Freimuth, a 2019 graduate, was selected from a pool of 3,500 scholar athletes around the country. He played defensive end and linebacker positions on the Westerner football team and was also a team captain. Freimuth graduated with a 4.72 GPA and designation as an AP Scholar. He was nominated by the NFF Texas Tech Chapter.
Of the 81 honorees, 71 are team captains, 15 are valedictorians, 59 are National Honor Society members, 32 are All-State selections, and 8 are National Merit honorees. The group has a 4.0 average GPA and represents 35 states.
The members of the team all played their final high school season during the 2018-2019 school year. As part of the award, all of the honorees will be part of a permanent digital display at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
Criteria to make the team include but are not limited to academic achievement, athletic accolades and community involvement. Each chapter is limited to one honoree, distinguishing them as the top scholar-athlete from all the high schools covered by the chapter.
Since 1959, the NFF Chapters have played an integral role in supporting and promoting the game of football at the amateur level while honoring the top scholar-athletes in their local areas. With 120 chapters and more than 12,000 members, the NFF Chapter Network impacts more than 500,000 student-athletes at 5,000 high schools across the country each year. The centerpiece of the Chapter Network’s efforts are the annual chapter awards banquets, which recognize more than 3,500 of the nation’s top scholar-athletes and distribute more than $1 million in scholarships.