Man arrested in connection to Monday morning murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has arrested 30-year-old Chance Copeland and charged him with murder in connection to the death of 37-year-old Cassie Oden of Lubbock, who was killed Monday morning.
Police reported Oden was killed after being shot in the 400 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard. A second victim, 24-year-old Preston Beadman was also shot, but taken to a hospital via a private vehicle and suffered moderate injuries.
An investigation by police revealed the suspect shot multiple times at the vehicle Oden, Beadman and two other people were in, according to LPD.
Detectives with LPD’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit were able to eye Copeland as the suspect in Oden’s death and arrested him around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday in the Stonehallow Apartments in the 1500 block of East Cornell Street.
At this time there is no bond amount listed for Copeland. This murder still remains under investigation by LPD and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.