7 injured in Citibus crash at Marsha Sharp Fwy. and University Ave.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Multiple injuries have been reported in a traffic crash that happened just after noon near Marsha Sharp Freeway and University Ave., in front of the Chick-fil-A. Several northbound and southbound lanes are shut down on University Ave. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.
Officials with the Lubbock Police Department say a Citibus and a pickup truck collided and the Citibus crashed into a concrete barrier.
Officials on the scene say five people from the bus and two people from the pickup truck were transported to the hospital. At least one person is reported to have serious injuries.
The Citibus, according to officials, was turning left at the intersection and the pickup truck was headed straight, but they are not sure on what caused the crash or who is at fault.
