New Home Leopards to play for 1A State Baseball Championship

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KCBD) -After coming up short in their first trip to State last season, the New Home Leopards advanced to the 1A State Baseball Championship this season as they run-ruled Wells 12-2 in the State Semifinals in Round Rock Wednesday morning.
The Leopard has the early 2-0 lead behind Bode Stewart’s base hit.
The tied at 2 in the 4th, Ryan Bundy had a two run single to give New Home a 4-2 lead.
The Leopards broke it open in the sixth plating six runs, highlighted by Gabe Cantu’s 2 run single to win it 12-2.
The Leopards had 9 hits as they advance to play D’Hanis in the 1A State Championship game 9am Thursday morning.
Last season, the Leopards lost an 8-7 heart breaker to the eventual State Champion Slocum in the State Semifinals.
New Home is now 20-2, with their only two losses coming to 2A powerhouses Sundown and New Deal.
Good Luck to Coach Brady Webb and the Leopards.
