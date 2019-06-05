One more night of storms, then heating up

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thunder again woke many people in the Lubbock area early this morning as yet another round of nocturnal thunderstorms moved west to east across the KCBD viewing area. Many weather stations recorded rainfall with a few reports greater than an inch. I'll include those totals in an update to this post later this morning. One more round of nighttime storms is likely before a significant change in our weather. Click on "Read More..." below for details.
A slowly clearing sky followed last night's storms and rain, with more sun than clouds expected through mid-afternoon. A few storms, once again, may develop by late afternoon but will be more likely to miss than hit any particular location. Winds will be light except near storms, where gusts greater than 55 mph are possible. Individual storms may produce hail, perhaps up to about an inch in diameter.
Additional rainfall, some heavy, will continue to be the main concern as it will result in localized flooding. After days of rain, even though day-to-day coverage was spotty, the ground just can't absorb any more. Even amounts as low as a quarter-inch may result in flooding. Like previous days and nights, we can anticipate that some spots will remain dry and a few spots may pick up one to two inches of rain by early tomorrow.
You'll be able to view our updated RainCast and StormCast in the video posting here by late morning.
The pattern change I've mentioned the past few days is on track to dry us out and heat us up over the next several days. It may be a short-lived change, as it appears increasing rain chances and decreasing temperatures will return early next week. A cold front, earlier expected to arrive here around Monday morning, now is expected Sunday afternoon. This means instead of a high temperature in the mid-90s Lubbock may only make into the mid-80s. And it means somewhat windy conditions, especially Sunday afternoon.
Lubbock’s low yesterday was 64°, two degrees above the average low for the date. The high was 84°, which is five degrees below the average for the date. The June 4 record low is 47° (1970) and the record high 106° (2013). For today, June 5, Lubbock’s average low is 62° and the high 89°. The record low is 45° (1928) and the record high 106° (1990).
Today’s sunset in Lubbock will be at 8:55 PM CDT and tomorrow’s sunrise at 6:37 AM CDT.
