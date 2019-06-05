One more night of storms, then heating up

The pattern change I've mentioned the past few days is on track to dry us out and heat us up over the next several days. It may be a short-lived change, as it appears increasing rain chances and decreasing temperatures will return early next week. A cold front, earlier expected to arrive here around Monday morning, now is expected Sunday afternoon. This means instead of a high temperature in the mid-90s Lubbock may only make into the mid-80s. And it means somewhat windy conditions, especially Sunday afternoon.