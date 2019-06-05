Pay It Forward: Large gift for mini horses

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week’s Pay It Forward recipients are the folks in charge of the Minis and Friends South Plains miniature horse organization, located at 5412 9th St.
Minis and Friends is a non-profit organization ran by volunteers that uses mini-horses as therapy horses that visit nursing homes and Alzheimer’s units. The horses also visit Roy Roberts Elementary School and act as “listeners” for the students in the special education program, so they can gain confidence in their reading skills.
Because the organization is run by volunteers, the costs of travel and other expenses is put on them.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 and WesTex Federal Credit Union teamed up to provide the organization with a special monetary donation. Those who would like to further help out Minis and Friends can visit its website here.
For those who would like to nominate someone for Pay It Forward, they can fill out the form at KCBD.com.
