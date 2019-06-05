Red Raider track team primed for national meet

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - When the teams succeed, so does the school.
For Texas Tech, the teams have pointed the spotlight onto the Hub City multiple times since the clock turned to 2019.
From the NCAA Final Four to the baseball team making their fourth super regional in just 6 years, the Red Raiders brand is at an all-time high.
And this week the men’s track and field team is poised for a run at their own national title as they send a nation-leading 19 qualifiers to the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at the University of Texas.
“They realize that we got more people, more bodies and more opportunities to score. And I think, it gives them a lot of confidence knowing, “wow I don’t have to do this all by myself,” that we have a lot of help,” said Texas Tech Track & Field and Cross-Country Director Wes Kittley.
Help and a hunger to win it all has driven the Red Raiders since the indoor season. That was when the number one ranked Red Raiders fell short of their ultimate goal.
“I do think the kids came out of that meet a little bit embraced and a little bit disappointed,” Kittley said. “But, I am really proud of how they rebounded and kind of what we have done all year. It has been a pretty spectacular season, so far, and we want to finish it out.”
Finishing strong will be the key for the Red Raiders in Austin as they look for the first team national title in program history.
“You know, I think that people don’t quite understand is that winning a national championship is really hard,” Wes Kittley said. “But I think the difference in this group, and I feel really confident because I just had a team meeting. And I told them that, ‘just be confident in what we have been doing.’ And, I think by failing some, and to have the opportunity to have been there and done that – I think they know what to expect way more, and I think you learn something failing a couple of times. So, I think they are ready for this challenge.”
