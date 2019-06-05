Red Raider track team primed for national meet

“You know, I think that people don’t quite understand is that winning a national championship is really hard,” Wes Kittley said. “But I think the difference in this group, and I feel really confident because I just had a team meeting. And I told them that, ‘just be confident in what we have been doing.’ And, I think by failing some, and to have the opportunity to have been there and done that – I think they know what to expect way more, and I think you learn something failing a couple of times. So, I think they are ready for this challenge.”