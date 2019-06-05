Red Raider trio gets the call on day two of MLB Draft

During conference play, Kilian delivered three starts with two hits or less over seven-plus innings. He tossed seven shutout innings of one-hit ball at No. 10 Texas on Mar. 16. At the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship, he struck out nine in seven innings of work against and yielded just two runs on two hits against No. 17 West Virginia. His crown jewel came against the Mountaineers in Morgantown, pitching a complete-game, two-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and no walks.