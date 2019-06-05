Ropes awarded more than $1 million for water improvement

ROPESVILLE, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Ropesville has been awarded nearly $1.3 million by the Texas Water Development Board from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund.
The money will go towards planning, acquiring, designing and constructing a water improvement system around the area, according to a TWDB news release.
Of the money awarded to the city, $5000,000 are loaned and $768,750 are in loan forgiveness. It is estimated the city could save about $322,000 by using the money from the drinking water fund.
More information about the money for this project can be found here.
