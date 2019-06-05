Sold Out: NCAA Lubbock Super Regional

Super Regional tickets can be picked up at Will Call beginning on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m., at the main Texas Tech Athletics Ticket Office located at the Southeast Corner of Jones AT&T Stadium between gates 5 and 6. The ticket office will be open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. Starting Friday, tickets can be picked up at the Rip Griffin Park ticket office behind home plate beginning two hours before the first pitch of each game.