Sold Out: NCAA Lubbock Super Regional

LUBBOCK, Texas (Texas Tech Athletics) -Tickets for the 2019 NCAA Lubbock Super Regional from June 7-9 at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park have officially sold out.
The No. 8 Red Raiders (42-17) host No. 9 Oklahoma State (39-18) for a best-of-three series beginning Friday at 2 p.m. on ESPN 2. Game two is slated for 5 p.m. on Saturday on ESPNU, with an ‘if necessary’ game scheduled for Sunday at 5 p.m. on ESPNU.
Super Regional tickets can be picked up at Will Call beginning on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m., at the main Texas Tech Athletics Ticket Office located at the Southeast Corner of Jones AT&T Stadium between gates 5 and 6. The ticket office will be open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. Starting Friday, tickets can be picked up at the Rip Griffin Park ticket office behind home plate beginning two hours before the first pitch of each game.
In addition, season ticket holders/Red Raider Club members who held reserved parking for the 2019 season are encouraged to use those passes throughout the Super Regional. Parking passes for the R-23 lot near the Rawls College of Business will be valid on Saturday & Sunday. Tech will also offer complimentary parking in the commuter lots located near Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park similar to the regular season.
Students can claim tickets on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning at 10 a.m., Thursday at the Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park box office. Texas Tech has held 300 complimentary seats for students (one ticket per student). All students must be present and show a valid Texas Tech I.D. in order to claim a ticket. Only students who paid the athletic fee in the spring semester are eligible for the student tickets.
A reminder that Texas Tech’s Clear Bag Policy is in effect. Additionally, no re-entries will be allowed for all Super Regional games.
For ticket questions, please contact the Texas Tech Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH.
