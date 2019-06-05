Texas governor signs bills to combat human trafficking, aid sexual assault survivors

House Bill 8 will tackle the state backlog of untested rape kits, which are collected by police through often invasive, hours-long exams of sexual assault victims and can cost anywhere between $500 and $2000 to test. The bipartisan legislation by state Rep. Victoria Neave D-Dallas and state Sen. Jane Nelson R-Flower Mound, will require the state to audit the number, location and status of all filed rape kits. Neave said Tuesday that there’s not a known number of untested rape kits, but that an audit a few years ago placed it in the thousands.