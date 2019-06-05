TxDOT, AT&T launch new effort to fight distracted driving

The statewide texting while driving ban could be helping a little. According to recent data, the number of crashes involving distracted driving in Texas decreased by 6% when comparing the 12-month periods before and after the statewide texting-while-driving ban took effect on Sept. 1, 2017. Then in 2018, TxDOT introduced the "Heads up, Texas" to address the new law with a new call to action.