WANTED WEDNESDAY: Suspect ordered UberEats with stolen iPhone

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are searching for four suspects involved in three different incidents this week on Wanted Wednesday.
The first is a man who passed a fraudulent check at Cabela’s on April 15.
The second is a man wanted for aggravated robbery after stealing cash, a debit card and an iPhone at gunpoint back on April 30.
Then police say the suspect demanded the passcode and ordered Uber Eats delivered to Hampton Inn and Suites at 5614 Englewood Avenue.
Finally, police are searching for two suspects seen walking away from a burglarized vehicle in the parking lot of 4800 S. Loop 289 on May 21.
Police say stolen items were hidden under the suspect’s shirt. The other suspect comes out after hiding from a car in the parking lot and hides his face as he walks away.
If you have any information about these incidents, police ask that you call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.
