WANTED WEDNESDAY: Suspect ordered UberEats with stolen iPhone

Check out our #WantedWednesday video! This week we have four suspects that we need YOUR help identifying. First up we have a male suspect who filled out a fraudulent check to "purchase" several items from Cabela's. Next, we have a man who stole a victims iPhone, cash and debit card and then ordered UberEats. Last up, we have two suspects who stole items from a truck that was parked in a hotel parking lot. If you have any information regarding these cases please call Crime Line at 741-1000. You can remain anonymous and may even be eligible for a reward!