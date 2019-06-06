Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, one person has died after a two-vehicle crash near Slaton early Thursday morning. No names have been released.
- DPS reported to the scene just after midnight near Highway 84 and County Road 3300.
- The crash was between a white SUV and a black pickup.
- This is not anticipated to disrupt traffic along Highway 84 during people’s morning commute.
- Read more details here: 1 dead after crash outside Slaton Thursday morning
President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, veterans and their families gathered in France today to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day assault that overthrew the Nazi occupation in Europe during WWII.
- Attendees gathered near the beaches of Normandy, where the original assault took place, and stood to remember the troops who died during that day.
- Macron is also awarding five American veterans with the Legion of Honor, which is France’s highest distinction.
- Read more from the Associated Press here: D-Day 75: Nations honor veterans, memory of fallen troops
Locally, many of us are still probably cleaning out dirt from parts of our homes and our selves. This after a large Haboob entered the area prior to a series of thunderstorms.
- Some storms brought with them hail and strong wind gusts.
- Rain was brief but heavy following the dust cloud.
- See photos and videos of Wednesday’s dust cloud here: PHOTOS: Wall of Dust hits Lubbock as severe storms pass through
This morning at 9 a.m. the New Home Leopards baseball team will play in the Class A state title game against D’Hanis.
- The Leopards came into this game after beating Wells 12-2 on Wednesday.
- Updates from today’s game will be posted on social media and the game overview will be put up on the KCBD NewsChannel 11 website.
- Read more here: New Home Leopards to play for 1A State Baseball Championship
