Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

1 dead after morning crash outside of Slaton, President Trump visits France for D-Day commemoration and New Home Leopards make their way to state baseball game

By Michael Cantu | June 6, 2019 at 6:23 AM CDT - Updated June 6 at 6:27 AM

On Daybreak Today, one person has died after a two-vehicle crash near Slaton early Thursday morning. No names have been released.

  • DPS reported to the scene just after midnight near Highway 84 and County Road 3300.
  • The crash was between a white SUV and a black pickup.
  • This is not anticipated to disrupt traffic along Highway 84 during people’s morning commute.
  Read more details here: 1 dead after crash outside Slaton Thursday morning

President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, veterans and their families gathered in France today to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day assault that overthrew the Nazi occupation in Europe during WWII.

  • Attendees gathered near the beaches of Normandy, where the original assault took place, and stood to remember the troops who died during that day.
  • Macron is also awarding five American veterans with the Legion of Honor, which is France’s highest distinction.
  Read more from the Associated Press here: D-Day 75: Nations honor veterans, memory of fallen troops

Locally, many of us are still probably cleaning out dirt from parts of our homes and our selves. This after a large Haboob entered the area prior to a series of thunderstorms.

This morning at 9 a.m. the New Home Leopards baseball team will play in the Class A state title game against D’Hanis.

