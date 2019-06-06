1 dead after crash outside Slaton Thursday morning

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle crash this morning outside of Slaton in which one person was killed.
DPS reported to the scene just after midnight Thursday after a black pickup and a white SUV crashed at Highway 84 and County Road 3300. One person was killed but the condition of the second driver is unknown.
It is also not known if there were other passengers in any of the vehicles.
The identity of the person who died has also not been released at this time.
KCBD NewsChannel 111 will update this story when more information becomes available.
