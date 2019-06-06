A different forecast, for a while

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The change in our overall weather that we’ve been talking about - all week - is underway. Rain chances are diminishing and temperatures will be increasing, leading to what I expect will be our hottest day this year so far. The change may be short lived, as I explain below.
If you missed yesterday's dust storm (or you didn’t), I've included two time-lapse versions from our KCBD TowerCam in the video which will post on this page later this morning. On the subject of thunderstorm-generated weather, two quotes from yesterday's story: "Winds will be light except near storms, where gusts greater than 50 mph are possible." and (with some storms there will be) "Additional rainfall, some heavy." I do say, I did not expect a dust storm (as brief as it was, thankfully).
Storm chances will be slim today, and then mainly limited to the northeastern third of the KCBD viewing area. While Lubbock's storm chance falls in the “unlikely” category, it is not zero. Otherwise today will be partly cloudy, wind light, and our afternoon warm with highs again in the 80s. Any storms that do develop should die out by around sunset.
Storms are not expected tomorrow, Friday. However, the storm/rain chance again will not be zero. Friday afternoon will be mostly sunny, with a slight breeze, and very warm. Highs will mostly be in the 80s, though a few southern areas may top 90 degrees.
Storms again are not expected Saturday. Overall it will be mostly sunny with a breezy and hot afternoon. In case you've missed my many mentions this week, I anticipate Saturday will be our hottest day this year so far. My forecast high is in the mid-90s, which would edge above the so-far-hottest-of-the-year of 93° recorded on May 17. As of this morning, Lubbock (measured at the airport) has recorded only seven 90-Degree-Days. That's any day the temperature reaches at least 90° (due to rounding, it's actually 89.5°).
The weather pattern is forecast to revert to the wet and cooler than average weather we've lately seen so much of. A cold front Sunday likely will bring our high back below the average for the date, then well-below the average on Monday. While temperatures fall, rain chances will climb.
Lubbock’s low yesterday was 61°, one degree below the average low for the date. The high was 84°, which is five degrees below the average for the date. The June 5 record low is 45° (1928) and the record high 106° (1990). For today, June 6, Lubbock’s average low is 62° and the high 89°. The record low is 45° (1917) and the record high 107° (1990).
We've just entered the two-week period of the earliest sunrises of the year, which happen at 6:37 AM CDT from June 5 through June 19. The absolute earliest occurs on the mornings of the 12th and 13th. The latest sunsets of the year happen at 9:02 PM CDT from June 23 through July 5. The absolute latest occur on the evenings of June 28th and 29th. Note: The time may vary by a minute or so depending on what point in Lubbock sunrise is calculated for and the calculator or table used.)
Today’s sunset in Lubbock will be at 8:55 PM CDT and tomorrow’s sunrise at 6:37 AM CDT.
