A different forecast, for a while

Storms again are not expected Saturday. Overall it will be mostly sunny with a breezy and hot afternoon. In case you've missed my many mentions this week, I anticipate Saturday will be our hottest day this year so far. My forecast high is in the mid-90s, which would edge above the so-far-hottest-of-the-year of 93° recorded on May 17. As of this morning, Lubbock (measured at the airport) has recorded only seven 90-Degree-Days. That's any day the temperature reaches at least 90° (due to rounding, it's actually 89.5°).