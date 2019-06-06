Driver identified after fatal crash outside Slaton Thursday morning

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle crash this morning outside of Slaton in which one person was killed. DPS has identified 42-year-old Maria Jasper of Snyder as the victim.
DPS reported to the scene just after midnight Thursday after a Jasper’s white SUV hit a black pickup truck at Highway 84 and County Road 3300, west of Slaton.
A preliminary investigation found Jasper was on the wrong side of the road when she hit the truck. The person driving the pickup truck, 20-year-old Hayden Powers, was taken to University Medical Center with incapacitating injuries, according to DPS.
There were no other injuries reported from this crash. Details may change as DPS continues to investigate.
