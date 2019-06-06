Judge grants suppression of DWI evidence over dispute about officer’s oath for search warrant

“One officer writes the affidavit and the other places him under oath and then signs in a separate place on the affidavit that he administered that oath,” Espino said. “Then they email it to the judge, the judge reviews it and based on the merits writes the warrant. In this case as I’m watching, I see him type the affidavit and then the other officer, the ranking one, comes over looks it over once or twice and hits the send button. He never administered the oath.”