KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Coe

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Coe, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. This is the second time Coe has been featured as the Pet of the Day, and he can be yours for free.
He is a 1-year-old heeler mix who loves getting and giving attention.
Adoption fees for Coe on Thursday, June 6, have been waved.
More general pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. at 3323 South-East Loop 289.
