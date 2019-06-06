LCU matches most ever Chaps selected in MLB Draft

Both seasons with LCU, Casey split time between the bullpen and a starting role, making a team-leading 18 appearances each season. In 2019, he was on the mound for 87.0 innings, striking out 89 batters and holding opponents to a .226 average at the plate. He was the Heartland Conference Pitcher of the Week four times during his senior season, leading to a spot on the All-Heartland Conference First Team and league All-Defense Team. The third and final Chap of the day was selected in the 28th round, as Hill Alexander went to the Tampa Bay Rays with the 848th overall pick. Alexander spent just one season at LCU, but it was an impactful one as he led the team with a .411 batting average while starting every game in right field. Reaching base at a .474 clip and slugging .736, Alexander also led the team in home runs (14), while scoring 54 times and driving in 53 runs.