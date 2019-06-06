Lubbock artist illustrates history through murals

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Joey Martinez has been doing graffiti art for 28 years.
“It’s an amazing feeling that people are selecting me to be able to create that artwork for them,” Martinez said.
His latest project is a new mural on the side of the Lubbock Roots Historical Arts Council, and a revitalization of the mural on M.L.K. Blvd. which was originally painted by Vivian Cooke.
“We tried to restore it the best we could, a lot of it was faded out. It’s a twenty-year-old mural, so we tried to depict every image the best that we could,” Martinez said.
Cosby Morton of Roots said this project came about because the Roots Historical Council wanted to introduce the children of this generation to the art and rich history of Lubbock.
“Seeing the work of Mr. Martinez, we didn’t want the mural to end up dilapidated or people didn’t know what it was,” Martinez said.
Morton said the mural at Roots depicts people who played a big role in molding the community such as Mae Simmons, Eric Strong and T.J. Patterson.
“It’s very important to the generations before and after that have come along,” Morton said.
Morton emphasized just how important art is to the community.
“We needed to do something to let the children or the next generation understand that you can thrive, you can do stuff, because we had a rich history, we had art, we had businesses, this is just our way of touching the past with what’s going on now,” Morton said.
Martinez said he is glad he was given the opportunity to help them do that.
