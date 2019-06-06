Lubbock Subway franchisee pays nearly $80k in back wages, damages

“Employers should be aware that claiming an exemption from overtime requires that all of the criteria are met – failing to follow the rules can result in costly violations,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Evelyn Sanchez in Albuquerque, New Mexico. “The result of this investigation should encourage other employers to evaluate their pay practices to ensure that they are in compliance. We encourage all employers to call us, confidentially, to speak with a trained Wage and Hour professional to get their questions answered.”