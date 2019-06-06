The School of Pharmacy: Good medicine for Texas Tech

Dr. Smith says the duties of a pharmacist have grown a lot and changed over the years and it has been a good thing moving forward. However, he says the dream now is to bring back the small town relationship that so many people used to enjoy with their neighborhood pharmacist. There was a time when it was common for people to see their local pharmacist for advice, even more frequently than their own doctor. Now, he says, “Many people very rarely talk to their pharmacist. Our dream is with clinical pharmacy, they’re interacting with pharmacists much more commonly. You might go to a clinic. The pharmacist would be involved and advising you on drugs you are taking, adverse effects, managing therapy under the direction of the doctor. This is our dream.”