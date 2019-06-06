Some warmth returning to the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Other than a few clouds and some showers in the northern South Plains it will be a calm evening with mild temperatures. Overnight, fair skies and cooler temperatures will settle into the region leading to a cooler start to your Friday. There could be some patchy fog for the region along and east of the Caprock beginning early Friday.
Friday will begin a short warming trend as sunny skies and a south to southeast wind allow temps to move to the mid to upper 80s over the South Plains. All in all it should be a very nice day to close out the week.
Saturday brings a breeze from the south at 15-20 mph, more sunshine and some summer-like temps with highs in the 90s. Lubbock will likely climb to the id 90s in the afternoon after starting in the upper 50.
The warming trend will be short lived as a cold front hits the region on Sunday and northeast winds will keep the afternoon highs close to normal at the mid 80s.
Much cooler temperatures return to the South Plains on Monday with daytime high temperatures in the 60s in the northern areas and low 70s from Lubbock to the south. There’s also a chance of showers and storms for most of the region on Monday through Wednesday of next week.
