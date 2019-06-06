Spearman woman killed after car collides with bull

SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A woman is dead after Texas Department of Public Safety officials said she was involved in a wreck with a bull standing in the road.
On June 3 around 1:39 a.m. DPS troopers were dispatched to State Highway 15 around nine miles east of Stratford.
A car driven by Gerardo Pena, 38 of Spearman, collided with a black bull standing in the road.
His passenger, Claudia Lechuga-Anaya, 28 of Spearman, was injured in the crash.
She died after being taken to a Lubbock hospital.
Gerardo and another one-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital where they were treated for their injuries and released.
The Texas Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.