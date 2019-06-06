Three more Red Raiders drafted on final day

Freeman has been a valuable piece to the Red Raider bullpen over the last three years, appearing in 50 games and helping Tech to two Big 12 titles. The Abilene, Texas, product is 2-0 on the year with one of his more impressive outings coming at Kansas State, striking out four in two innings of shutout work. In Tech’s 2018 season that culminated in a trip to Omaha, Freeman was tied for the second-most appearances on the team at 22.