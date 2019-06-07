Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
This morning on Daybreak Today, the Texas Tech Red Raiders will play in the first of a possible three-game series against Oklahoma State baseball in the Lubbock Super Regional.
- First pitch is set for 2 p.m. at Dan Law Field inside Rip Griffin Park. This game is sold out.
- Today’s game will be broadcast on ESPN 2.
- Saturday’s game is slated for 5 p.m. and if necessary so will Sunday’s game.
- Read more here: Game times announced for Lubbock Super Regional
A Snyder woman died after a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning west of Slaton on U.S. Highway 84.
- Maria Jasper, who was 42 years old, died after her white SUV hit a black pickup truck.
- The driver of the black pickup, 20-year-old Hayden Powers, was taken to Lubbock’s University Medical Center with incapacitating injuries.
- Read more here: Driver identified after fatal crash outside Slaton Thursday morning
The FCC voted on Thursday to allow phone companies to block robocalls from its consumers.
- The FCC’s ruling allows companies to block the calls with getting consumer’s permission first.
- However, there is no guarantee phone companies will offer the call-blocking service for free.
- Read more from the Associated Press here: FCC gives phone companies new tools to fight robocalls
