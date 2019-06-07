Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Red Raiders set for Super Regional against OSU, Snyder woman identified after Thursday morning fatal crash and FCC wants to put an end to robocalls

Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief
Daybreak Today
By Michael Cantu | June 7, 2019 at 6:15 AM CDT - Updated June 7 at 6:15 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

This morning on Daybreak Today, the Texas Tech Red Raiders will play in the first of a possible three-game series against Oklahoma State baseball in the Lubbock Super Regional.

  • First pitch is set for 2 p.m. at Dan Law Field inside Rip Griffin Park. This game is sold out.
  • Today’s game will be broadcast on ESPN 2.
  • Saturday’s game is slated for 5 p.m. and if necessary so will Sunday’s game.
  • Read more here: Game times announced for Lubbock Super Regional

A Snyder woman died after a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning west of Slaton on U.S. Highway 84.

The FCC voted on Thursday to allow phone companies to block robocalls from its consumers.

  • The FCC’s ruling allows companies to block the calls with getting consumer’s permission first.
  • However, there is no guarantee phone companies will offer the call-blocking service for free.
  • Read more from the Associated Press here: FCC gives phone companies new tools to fight robocalls

And don’t forget to enter yourself into the drawing for a FREE Daybreak Today coffee mug. Details can be found here: Daybreak Today Coffee Mug Giveaway

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Ana Orsini, at the News Now desk, with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Read more Thursday stories here:

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.