Healthwise: The dangers of synthetic marijuana

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - CBD is an extract from marijuana that does not include THC, the substance that makes you high.
It has been hyped as the next big solution for everything, from chronic pain, arthritis, and epilepsy to depression and anxiety.
Dr. Charles Seifert, PharmD, is the Regional Dean of Pharmacy at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.
He says Cannabadiol (CBD) has been widely studied and may help certain conditions.
But in Texas, CBD is only legal in the treatment of a rare form of epilepsy in children. So, he warns don’t be confused by the CBD products available online. He explains, “They’re extremely dangerous. Like ‘Scooby Snacks’ or K2 spice, usually come in a potpourri. They spray the chemical on this potpourri and it’s smoked or drank in a tea and it’s very dangerous. There have been several deaths reported from it.”
Even here in Lubbock, he says emergency doctors have treated a lot of patients who’ve suffered serious consequences from the synthetic cannabinoids. He adds, “Seizures, we see a lot of people acting chaotic, do weird things, can attack the kidneys, renal failure. Your heart can shut down. It’s pretty serious.”
A big concern among the medical community is that CBD is not regulated by the FDA. Dr. Seifert adds, “So they don’t have to put in there what they say is in there.”
Adding to the frustration, he says, it’s hard to know the patient’s problem is tied to synthetic marijuana because CBD is undetectable in the urine.
