LISD middle school students compete in hovercraft STEM challenge

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Students from each Lubbock Independent School District middle school tested hovercrafts they have been building this week with the help of teachers and undergraduate students from Texas Tech.
Called the STEM challenge, the contest took place at Coronado High School Friday morning. The 40 students who competed in the contest were picked by teachers from their school, and participated a week-long series of events that led up to testing out their newly built hovercrafts.
Winners of Friday’s competition took home the Dwyer Cup, named after Jerry Dwyer, interim department chair for curriculum and instruction, and director of the Center for Integration of STEM Education and Research in Texas Tech’s College of Education.
