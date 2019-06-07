Texas Tech battling Oklahoma State in first game of Super Regional

The Red Raiders have secured a berth in the Super Regional round of the NCAA Tournament during an odd year for the first time. Tech has been in every even year since 2014, which was the first in school history. The first Supers was clinched at the Coral Gables Regional in 2014. In 2016, the Red Raiders earned the No. 5 National Seed and advanced to Supers before doing so again in 2018 as the No. 9 National Seed.