Police, Sheriff searching for suspect in Wolfforth AIM Bank robbery

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Wolfforth Police Department and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office are currently searching for a suspect who robbed the AIM Bank in Wolfforth just before 1 p.m. Officials say the suspect was armed at the time of the robbery.
The bank is located at 702 Donald Preston Drive, across the street from the Frenship football stadium.
The suspect is described as a black male, last seen wearing a silver Michael Jordan shirt and black hat. He left in a maroon SUV, possibly Honda or Hyundai with dealer tags.
There is possibly another person in the vehicle.
If anyone has any information about this robbery, they are urged to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.