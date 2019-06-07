Red Raiders hold on to win Super Regional opener over Oklahoma State

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) – In a wild game on Friday afternoon, Texas Tech held off Oklahoma State 8-6 in the Best of 3 Super Regional Opener at Rip Griffin Park.
The Red Raiders will look to win the series Saturday at 5 p.m. and advance to the College World Series for the fourth time in six years. If needed, Game 3 would be 5 p.m. Sunday.
This is the Red Raiders eighth straight win over Big 12 foe Oklahoma State.
Texas Tech Freshman Pitcher Micah Dallas went five innings allowing four hits and three runs with a season-high nine strikeouts.
The Red Raiders went up 2-0 in the second with two runs scored on a Dylan Neuse single. Tech stretched the lead to 3-0 as Cody Master hit a solo home run.
The Red Raiders scored three in the fourth to go up 6-2. Cam Warren’s fly was dropped allowing two runs to score, the second after instant replay showed the runner was safe.
Oklahoma State kept chipping away, cutting the lead to 6-5, but with the bases loaded in the 7th, but they couldn’t score any more.
Josh Jung, who was the 8th pick in the MLB Draft by the Texas Rangers, sent the first pitch he saw in the 7th over the center field wall to give Tech a 7-5 lead. The Red Raiders added another run on a sac fly in the 8th to make it 8-6.
Texas Tech swept Oklahoma State in the regular season, outscoring them 27-8, but there was nothing easy about this victory Friday afternoon.
The Red Raiders (43-17) look to win their fourth Super Regional Satuday with the first pitch at 5 p.m. at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.
Copyright 2019 KCBD NewsChannel 11