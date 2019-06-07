Use it, wear it, drink it

Warmer this afternoon with a light wind under a mostly sunny sky. A stray storm or two may drift into the far northwestern viewing area this evening or even overnight, but the chance of rain at any spot even there is slim. Highs today will range from the mid-80s to the low 90s, with Lubbock topping out in the upper 80s. Sunscreen (use it), hat (wear it), and water (drink plenty of it) weather is here. At least for a while.