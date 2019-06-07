Warm and dry through Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Other than a very slim chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday night, the weather should remain warm and dry the next 24 hours.
For most of us, skies remain fair with mild overnight lows in the lower to middle 60’s. 50’s are possible outside of Lubbock. Southeast winds average 10 to 15 mph.
Saturday should be mostly sunny and hot. Look for hot daytime highs in the lower to middle 90’s most areas. Some locations could approach 100 degrees. Southerly winds increase to 10 to 20 mph during the day.
A cold front tracks across the area Sunday bringing north winds and a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce hail and gusty winds.
Storm chances continue Sunday night through Monday with much cooler highs in the 60’s and 70’s Monday. Strong north winds accompany the cold front Sunday into Monday.
Late night storms are then possible Monday through Friday of next week.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.