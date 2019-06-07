WATCH LIVE: U.S. attorney announces new law enforcement initiative in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The United States Attorney’s Office along with multiple other law enforcement entities will host a news conference at 10 a.m. Friday to announce a new law enforcement initiative in the Lubbock area.
Standing alongside the attorneys office will be the Lubbock Police Department; Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office; Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office; Texas Department of Public Safety; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Drug Enforcement Administration; U.S. Marshals Service; and Homeland Security Investigations.
