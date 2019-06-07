17-year-old charged with manslaughter in central Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - According to police, 17-year-old Detren Ward has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection to the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Maria Isabel Cervantes.
Around 11:35 a.m. on June 7, 2019, Lubbock Police responded to a call of shots fired inside a home in the 1600 block of 58th Street. Officers found Cervantes inside the home with life threatening injuries. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
During the investigation, officials learned Ward and Cervantes live in the home where the shooting happened and detectives were told they were in a dating relationship.
The circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation by the Metro Special Crimes Unit, a joint partnership between the Lubbock Police Department and Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.