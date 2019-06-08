Certified aquatic instructor urging parents to get kids in swim lessons now

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As summer brings kids to the pool, a Lubbock swim instructor is urging parents to get their kids in swimming lessons as soon as possible.
Certified Infant Aquatic Swim Instructor Krystle Rose explains why water safety is critical for kids and infants.
"It's the leading cause of children deaths according to the CDC," Rose said.
Rose reminds parents that swimming is a year-round sport and drowning can happen at any time.
"It needs to be the first sport your child learns. Gymnastics can wait, football can wait, baseball can wait. It needs to be the most important thing because it could potentially save your child's life."
We spoke with one Lubbock mom about how swim lessons are giving her peace of mind.
"You know if she falls in, she may not be able to find the side, but she can float until someone sees her, because we are doing swimming lessons with Ms. Krystle, I do think it needs to be talked about more and the risks," said Lindsey Gailey.
The American Academy of Pediatrics also recommends swimming lessons for young children.
"As soon as your kid is mobile, they are prone to drownings. The AAP just this year changed its stance for the first time in years that children at the age of 12 months need to get survival swim lessons. It takes two seconds for your child to crawl into a pool," Rose said.
Jennifer Walker, Aquatics and Special Programs Coordinator for the City of Lubbock, promotes safety at city pools.
"After we train lifeguards, if they're not certified already, then we do continuous training," she said. "We have what's called active drowning, which is when they start the drowning process - they're up at the top of the surface and they're flailing and they still need help. That's mostly what we see a lot...a lot of un-strong swimmers who go into the deep end."
For more information about Lubbock pool hours and swim lessons, visit http://wwwtest.ci.lubbock.tx.us/departmental-websites/departments/parks-recreation/recreation/pools/swim-lessons
