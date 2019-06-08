Family Promise of Lubbock merging with Sondra’s Song

Provided by Family Promise of Lubbock
Family Promise of Lubbock and Sondra’s Song announce the merger of their two agencies. Sondra’s Song’s mission is to provide a safe place for young adults aging out of the foster care system to transition from being under the State’s care to independent living. Family Promise’s mission is to empower homeless families with children to become self-sufficient and leave homelessness forever.
As a result of the merger, the Family Promise Board of trustees and staff will assume the responsibility of directing the daily operation of Sondra’s Song including leadership, vision and administration of Sondra’s Song. This collaboration will enhance the quality of services and programs provided to Lubbock’s Homeless Community and will result in a more effective means of ending homelessness in Lubbock.
"Family Promise will continue Sandi Turner’s mission to help youth who are homeless as a result of aging out of the foster care system., said Family Promise Executive Director Doug Morris. “For over 8 years Sandi has grown this program to the place where she can no longer run the program by herself. We are pleased that she approached Family Promise to help continue her vision. Our missions and philosophies on the best ways to end homelessness are very compatible.”