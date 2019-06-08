Family seeking answers one year after hit-and-run death of Daniel Hernandez

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Monday marked the first anniversary of the death of Daniel Hernandez.
DPS troopers were called to 50th Street between Alcove and FM 179 on Sunday, June 3, 2018 at 2 a.m. where 31-year-old Daniel Javier Hernandez was killed in a hit-and-run crash. One year later, D.P.S. has no leads and Daniel’s family has no answers.
Daniel’s mother, Dolores Fernandez said it’s hard when he is not around.
“It’s hard, everyday it’s just trying to find out who did this,” Fernandez said.
Daniel’s uncle, Victor Jimenez, said he wishes they could find the person who did it.
“It makes me mad that we haven’t found the person who did it,” Jimenez said.
The family is offering a $6,000 reward for information. Manuel Hernandez, Daniel’s brother, said they will continue to increase that amount until someone comes forward.
“Twenty, thirty, forty, fifty thousand until somebody comes up,” Hernandez said.
Daniel was in the Army, where he served four years in Iraq. Jimenez said he was a great son, brother, nephew and father. He left behind seven children.
“I hate to see them and look at them, because they don’t have their dad,” Jimenez said.
“They took a big part out of my heart, it hurts,” Fernandez said.
A representative for the Texas Department of Public Safety said they still have no leads, but they are hoping the public will come forth with information about this crash. If you have any information, you can contact D.P.S. at 806-740-8969.
