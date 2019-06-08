Flip-Flop Weekend Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Temperatures soaring in the the mid to upper 90′s this afternoon under mostly sunny sky will require drinking plenty of water to stay hydrated and sunblock to be reapplied as directed in order to protect skin from burning.
A few isolated thunderstorms may develop where hotter temperatures help to left mid-level moisture high enough to create storms capable of producing moderate rainfall, hail and strong wind. Chances for storms remain slim throughout most of the viewing area this afternoon, but will increase as a cold front drops into the region tomorrow.
Temperatures Sunday morning begin fair and won’t reach maximum potential before strong gusty northerly wind helps to keep things cooler. Rain chances remain slim for isolated showers to develop, particularly east of the Caprock.
Monday morning will start chilly with increased chance for showers and thunderstorms to develop while temperatures are slow to increase back into the upper 60′s to low 70′s. Temperatures recover by mid-week with less chance for rain.
