Hillary Clinton says her youngest brother has died

FILE- In this April 22, 2016 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's brothers Tony Rodham, right, and Hugh Rodham, stand before she speaks at a campaign stop in Dunmore, Pa. The former U.S. Senator, Secretary of State, First Lady and Democratic presidential candidate announced Saturday, June 8, 2019 on Twitter her youngest brother Tony Rodham died Friday. Clinton remembered him as a kind and generous person who could walk into a room and “light it up with laughter." She didn’t say how he died but said Rodham was survived by his wife, Megan, and three children. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Source: Matt Rourke)