Sacred Heart in Plainview asking for public help after church windows broken by vandals

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - Sacred Heart Catholic Church is asking for public help after vandals broke their windows on Friday night.
They say vandals caused extensive damage to the church and to vehicles in the immediate area.
Plainview Hale County Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of $350 to anyone with information that will lead to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible.
If you have any information about this incident, call 806-293-TIPS (8477).
