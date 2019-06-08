Seminole EMS unit destroyed in Friday afternoon fire

SEMINOLE, Texas (KCBD) - The Seminole Sentinel reports that one of four Seminole EMS units was destroyed in a fire on Friday afternoon.
They say the fire started in the battery compartment while the unit was transporting a patient to a Lubbock hospital. EMS Director Carly French told the Sentinel that the patient was safely extracted and taken to the hospital in another ambulance, but the EMS unit was a total loss.
The unit stopped on U.W. Hwy. 385 near CR 110 while firefighters were called to fight the blaze.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.