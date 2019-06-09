Gusty winds, much cooler Sunday and Sunday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cold front is tracking across the area Sunday, bringing north winds and much cooler temperatures.
North winds continue at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph possible the rest of the day.
It will be noticeably colder Sunday night with lows between 50 and 55 degrees. Gusty north winds continue.
Models also indicate a slight chance of showers. Nothing severe.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected Monday with highs in the 60’s and 70’s, depending on sunshine.
A few showers and thunderstorms are possible late Monday night and again Tuesday night into Wednesday with storms moving into the area from New Mexico.
