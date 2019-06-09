Paul Hise announces resignation as LCU Director of Athletics

"I am so thankful LCU gave me the opportunity to lead their athletic program for the past fifteen years," said Hise. "It was an incredible experience, and one that I will cherish throughout the rest of my life. I was fortunate to work alongside what I truly believe are the best coaches and staff in NCAA Division II. I would also like to personally thank the entire LCU faculty, staff, and administration that gave such tremendous support to athletics over the past decade and a half. I am proud of what we were able to accomplish as a department during my tenure, and I anticipate continued success for LCU athletics in the future."