Paul Hise announces resignation as LCU Director of Athletics

Provided by LCU
LUBBOCK, Texas (June 8, 2019) – After serving as Lubbock Christian University director of athletics for 15 years, Paul Hise has announced his resignation at the university.
"I am so thankful LCU gave me the opportunity to lead their athletic program for the past fifteen years," said Hise. "It was an incredible experience, and one that I will cherish throughout the rest of my life. I was fortunate to work alongside what I truly believe are the best coaches and staff in NCAA Division II. I would also like to personally thank the entire LCU faculty, staff, and administration that gave such tremendous support to athletics over the past decade and a half. I am proud of what we were able to accomplish as a department during my tenure, and I anticipate continued success for LCU athletics in the future."
Hise, a former Chaparral basketball student-athlete under former head coach John Copeland, took over the LCU Athletic Department in August of 2004. LCU added 10 competitive athletic programs and completed a successful transition from the NAIA to NCAA Division II. LCU's athletic programs have captured four national championships under Hise's supervision. His tenure culminated with LCU claiming the Heartland Conference Commissioner's Cup this season for the first time in school history.
Along with the on-court success, LCU's student-athletes have excelled in the classroom and in the community. The student-athletes have posted honor-worthy GPA achievements, claiming the Heartland Conference Academic Award of Excellence in 2016-2017. Since joining the Heartland Conference in 2014, they have raised over $38,000 for Make-A-Wish in a NCAA Division II-wide campaign.
"I'm thankful for Paul's leadership of LCU athletics for the last 15 years," said University President Tim Perrin. "During his tenure, our student athletes have enjoyed extraordinary success on and off the field of play, the department has grown significantly, and we successfully transitioned into NCAA Division II. We are poised for even greater success in the future and I'm excited about the future of LCU athletics." 2710
LCU's deputy director of athletics / compliance, Scott Larson, will move into the role as interim athletic director. Larson joined the athletic department in 2012 and was vital to LCU's transition into NCAA membership.
President Perrin continued, "I'm thankful for Scott Larson's agreement to serve as interim athletic director. He has done an outstanding job as our compliance director and knows and understands the challenges and opportunities we face. He will continue the university's momentum without interruption."
Larson arrived at LCU after serving with University of South Carolina Upstate, where he helped them transition from NCAA Division II to NCAA Division I. The Topeka, Kan. native has over 20 years of sports administration experience after completing degrees at the University of Tulsa and Arizona State University.