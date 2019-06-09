Red Raiders fall in heartbreaking fashion; winner-take-all Game 3 Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of ninth, a passed ball allowed former Coronado Mustang Noah Sifrit to score from third and give Oklahoma State a 6-5 win, tying the series at 1 and forcing a winner take all Super Regional Game 3 at 5pm Sunday. Winner goes to the College World Series.
With one out in the bottom of the 8th, Colin Simpson hit a shot to right field for a two run homer to give Oklahoma State a 5-4 win lead.
In the top of the 9th, the Red Raiders tied the game at 5 with a sacrifice fly from Brian Klein that scored Gabe Holt.
Oklahoma State’s win snapped the Red Raiders 8 game win streak against the Cowboys.
Caleb Kilian went six innings, giving up three earned runs, while striking out eight Cowboys.
On the offensive end, Drew Baker was special for the Red Raiders.
Baker scores a run avoiding the tag at home plate, hit a solo home run and with the game tied up at 3 in the 8th, Baker hit an RBI single to left field to give Tech a 4-3 lead.
Tech falls to 43-18. They will look to win Sunday and advance to Omaha for the 4th time in the last six years.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.